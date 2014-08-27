Utica Comets 2014-15 Schedule Released

The Utica Comets will start the 2014-15 season on the road again this year, opening against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, October 11 with a second game on Sunday the 12th, also in Toronto.

In fact the Comets start the year with four games on the road before their home opener at the Utica AUD on Wednesday, October 22 hosting the Adirondack Flames at 7:35. Their season opening homestand continues with two weekend contests: Friday (10/24) vs. the San Antonio Rampage and Friday (10/25) against the Marlies.

For the complete Utica Comets 2014-15 schedule, click here.

Comets officials point to a fan and family friendly schedule, with 24 of their 38 home games being played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.