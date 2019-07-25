Utica Comets Announce Pre-Season Schedule

The Utica Comets have announced their upcoming pre-season schedule.

The Comets will play a home-and-home series against the Binghamton Devils.

The Comets will host the first game of the series at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, September 27 at 7:00

The second game of the series will be played at the Veteran's Memorial Arena in Binghamton on Saturday, September 28 at 7:05.