Utica Comets Release 2020-21 Schedule

The Utica Comets have released their 2020-21 AHL regular season schedule.

The Comets will begin the season on the road with back-to-back games against the Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch on February 5th and 6th.

Utica will open up its home schedule on February 17th against the Syracuse Crunch.

The schedule will feature 32 games, 14 against Syracuse and Rochester and two games each against the Providence Bruins and Binghamton Devils.

Here's the complete schedule:

Fri February 5 @ Rochester 7:05 PM

Sat February 6 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Sat February 13 @ Binghamton 4:00 PM

Wed February 17 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Thurs February 18 @ Rochester 7:05 PM

Fri February 26 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Sat February 27 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Wed March 3 @ Rochester 7:05 PM

Wed March 10 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Fri March 12 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Sat March 13 @ Rochester 7:05 PM

Fri March 19 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Sat March 20 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Wed March 24 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Sat March 27 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Sun March 28 @ Rochester 5:05 PM

Wed March 31 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Sat April 3 vs. Providence 3:00 PM

Fri April 9 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Sat April 10 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Wed April 14 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Fri April 16 @ Providence 3:00 PM



Mon April 19 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Wed April 21 vs. Binghamton 7:00 PM

Fri April 23 @ Rochester 7:05 PM

Wed April 28 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Fri April 30 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Wed May 5 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Sat May 8 @ Syracuse 7:00 PM

Mon May 10 vs. Syracuse 7:00 PM

Wed May 12 vs. Rochester 7:00 PM

Fri May 14 @ Rochester 7:05 PM

The Comets will open the season without fans in the Adirondack Bank Center.

