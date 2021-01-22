Utica Comets Release 2020-21 Schedule

The Utica Comets have released their 2020-21 AHL regular season schedule.

The Comets will begin the season on the road with back-to-back games against the Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch on February 5th and 6th.

Utica will open up its home schedule on February 17th against the Syracuse Crunch.

The schedule will feature 32 games, 14 against Syracuse and Rochester and two games each against the Providence Bruins and Binghamton Devils.

Here's the complete schedule:

  • Fri           February 5          @ Rochester                     7:05 PM
  • Sat          February 6          @ Syracuse                      7:00 PM
  • Sat          February 13        @ Binghamton                  4:00 PM
  • Wed       February 17        vs. Syracuse                      7:00 PM
  • Thurs     February 18        @ Rochester                      7:05 PM
  • Fri           February 26        vs. Rochester                    7:00 PM
  • Sat          February 27        @ Syracuse                      7:00 PM
  • Wed       March 3               @ Rochester                     7:05 PM
  • Wed       March 10             vs. Rochester                   7:00 PM
  • Fri           March 12             vs. Syracuse                    7:00 PM
  • Sat          March 13             @ Rochester                   7:05 PM
  • Fri           March 19             vs. Rochester                  7:00 PM
  • Sat          March 20             @ Syracuse                     7:00 PM
  • Wed       March 24             vs. Rochester                   7:00 PM
  • Sat          March 27             @ Syracuse                     7:00 PM
  • Sun         March 28             @ Rochester                    5:05 PM
  • Wed       March 31             vs. Syracuse                     7:00 PM
  • Sat          April 3                   vs. Providence                 3:00 PM
  • Fri           April 9                   vs. Rochester                  7:00 PM
  • Sat          April 10                 @ Syracuse                    7:00 PM
  • Wed       April 14                 vs. Syracuse                    7:00 PM
  • Fri           April 16                 @ Providence                 3:00 PM
  • Mon       April 19                 @ Syracuse                     7:00 PM
  • Wed       April 21                 vs. Binghamton               7:00 PM
  • Fri           April 23                 @ Rochester                  7:05 PM
  • Wed       April 28                 vs. Syracuse                   7:00 PM
  • Fri           April 30                 vs. Rochester                 7:00 PM
  • Wed       May 5                    vs. Syracuse                   7:00 PM
  • Sat          May 8                   @ Syracuse                    7:00 PM
  • Mon       May 10                 vs. Syracuse                     7:00 PM
  • Wed       May 12                 vs. Rochester                   7:00 PM
  • Fri           May 14                 @ Rochester                    7:05 PM

 The Comets will open the season without fans in the Adirondack Bank Center.

 

