Utica Homeless Street Outreach Program Funded For Second Year

The Utica Municipal Housing Authority will begin the second year of its Homeless Street Outreach Program.

It’s being funded by a HUD grant of over $21,000.

The program is the area’s first homeless street outreach service.

The MHA conducts street outreach targeted to areas of the city known to have a high number of homeless persons.

The program helps street homeless persons find emergency, transitional, and permanent housing,

The program served about 50 homeless people last year.

If someone you know is in need of help, contact the Utica Housing Authority at (315) 735-5246 ext. 25.

All services are free and confidential.