Utica Man Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Inside Vehicle

A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint inside a vehicle.

Utica Police say 32-year-old Christopher Xuereb entered a vehicle on the 1000 block of Kossuth Avenue early Sunday morning and demanded money from the victim.

The victim told police Xuereb threatened him with a handgun and told him to empty his pockets.

Police say Xuereb took money from the victim’s hand, exited the vehicle and entered another vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The victim provided a description of the vehicle and officers located it on the Parkway near Clementian St.

The vehicle fled the scene and officers gave chase before ending the pursuit due to safety concerns.

About an hour later other officers located the vehicle on Mohawk St and again initiated a traffic stop.

This time the vehicle pulled over and officers learned it to be occupied by Xuereb and a male driver.

Both parties were detained, the driver due to having a suspended NYS license, and were transported to the Utica Police Department.

Police later found a handgun on the 1500 block of Clementian Street.

The handgun is being processed to determine any connection to the original crime.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Xuereb was charged with:

Robbery in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

The driver of the vehicle was issued three traffic tickets.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

9 Famous People to Do Time in Central New York Prisons Can we have your autograph?! Just slip it through the bars, please.