Utica Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute Involving Handgun

A Utica man is facing several charges following a domestic incident on the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue involving a handgun.

Utica Police have charged 19-year old Ber Doh with menacing, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, and they say additional charges are likely.

Police say Doh allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman and small child and threatened them with it.

Officers were able to locate a loaded handgun inside the home.