Utica Pioneers Home Saturday Afternoon in NCAA DIV III Hockey Quarterfinals

There are still some seats available for the Utica University Men's Hockey NCAA Quarterfinal game on Saturday afternoon at the Adirondack Bank Center. There are limited $11 seats in 8 sections of the Aud as of noon on Friday and a handful of single seats were also available.

Utica Plays the University of New England on Saturday at 2 p.m. and a win will qualify them for the Frozen Four NCAA Semi-Final round in Lake Placid next weekend.

Tickets must be purchased in-person at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office and the NCAA has specific rules for Division III Championship games. Utica received a bye in the first round of play. University of New England beat Plymouth State in the preliminary round last weekend to earn the right to play in Saturday's game.

NCAA Tournament and Ticket Information

•Utica University will host an NCAA men's hockey quarterfinal game on Saturday, March 19, 2022 against either University of New England or Plymouth State at the Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is 2 p.m.

•Tickets will be $11.00 for adults and $4.00 for students with ID, seniors, and children 18 and under.

•As this is an NCAA tournament event, vouchers that are in Season Ticket booklets WILL NOT be honored for NCAA games.

Babson, SUNY Geneseo, St. Norbert, Augsburg, Hobart and Adrian are the other six teams playing in the quarterfinals this weekend. The four winners this weekend will make up the "Frozen Four" tournament teams to play in the semi-finals next Friday at the Olympic Arena in Lake Placid. The National Champion will be determined in a game next Saturday night at 7 p.m..

