Utica Police Arrest No.1 on Most Wanted List

Utica Police officials say they have apprehended the man listed at No.1 on the department's Most Wanted List.

The arrest of Anthony Green came on Monday on the 200 block of Genesee Street.

Police say Green, 37, was being sought on several charges including third-degree assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, False Personation and criminal contempt.

In announcing the arrest, police officials said Green had been able to elude arrest for several months and had become a 'high priority' target for UPD.

