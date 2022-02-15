Utica Police Need Help Finding 1 of Their Top 10 Most Wanted

The Utica Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police are searching for 33-year-old Ashley M. Balandis of Camden on assault and weapons charges.

Fernalld says Balandis is wanted by UPD for two open bench warrants for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred at a residence in East Utica in August of 2021.

According to Sgt. Stan Fernalld of UPD, Balandis is currently on Utica Police's Ten Most Wanted List.

WANTED BY THE UTICA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Agency: Utica Police

Name: Ashley M. Balandis

Age: 33 years old

Description: White

Last Known Address: Camden

Charge: Balandis is wanted on bench warrants for Assault 2nd (class D felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D felony).

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Fernalld added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANNONYMOUSLY

If you have any information about Balandis, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. One can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

