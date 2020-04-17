Utica Police have arrested and charged a man with two separate gun-involved crimes.

Police say after a lengthy investigation 18-year-old Herman Nash was arrested and is facing several charges stemming from a February 16th shooting on Symonds Place.

Back on April 12th, following a reported argument involving an armed individual, officers arrived on scene at a residence on Springate Street.

Officers were alerted to a vehicle in the vicinity and located a 9mm handgun inside, after getting just cause to search it.

During the course of that investigation, police learned that the weapon belonged to Herman Nash. He’s now facing several weapons charges.

February 16th Incident Charges

Felony Reckless Endangerment 1st

Felony Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd

Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

April 12th Incident Charges

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (defaced firearm)

Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm