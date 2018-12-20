Utica Police Get Funding From AG’s Office For Body Cameras

The New York Attorney General's Office is awarding over $1 million to 13 local law enforcement agencies across the state to create and expand body-worn camera programs.

The Utica Police Department will get nearly $68,000 for 110 body worn cameras. The cameras will expand usage to the UPD's Criminal Investigation Division.

Utica Police officers began using body cameras in 2015.

“The Utica Police Department was one of the first law enforcement agencies in New York State to implement body worn cameras. This policy has promoted transparency and accountability while enhancing community relations. I commend Attorney General Underwood for understanding the positive impact body worn cameras has made and for providing law enforcement the resources necessary to further pursue this worthy initiative.” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.

The body camera program is funded with money recovered from the AG’s Office organized crime busts