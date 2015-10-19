UPDATE: 10192015 9:55am Utica Police have released no new information at this time.

UPDATE: 10192015 5:49am No new information is available at this time. It is not known if the suspects are in custody.

UPDATE: 10192015 4:51am Police are believed to be in pursuit of the suspects.

UPDATE: 10192015 4:49am Both suspects are reported to have gotten out of their van and are running down the street.

Original Story:

Utica Police are investigating two robberies this morning.

It is not known if they are related, but officials say that the descriptions of the suspects in both robberies match.

The first occurred on Oriskany Boulevard West between 3:30am and 4:07am this morning.

The second occurred at approximately 4:32am this morning at the Fastrac on 1800 Genesee Street in Utica.

Two African American males, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20, allegedly demanded cash and ran from the store. At least one of the suspects was armed.

The first suspect was wearing a white T-shirt over a black hoodie with black pants. He had a gold watch and is believed to have been carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

The second suspect was slightly shorter and is wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Both were wearing black ski masks. They took off on foot in an unknown direction.

It is possible that they are travelling in a dark van.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is released by authorities.

Want to connect with this reporter?

Follow @KrisBellino