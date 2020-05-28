Utica Police are investigating another 'Shots Fired' incident in the city.

UPD officials say officers were called to the 900 block of Elizabeth around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they discovered a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso area.

The man was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he received treatment. Police say, the man's injuries are non-life threatening. That person has not been identified by police.

The Utica Major Crimes Division has taken up the case and are looking for the public's help in locating a suspect. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact police at 315-223-3510.

You also can submit a 100% anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Submitting a tip there at 1-866-730-8477 or by using the P3 app. You can submit your tip online at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. A reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.