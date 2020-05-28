Utica Police Investigate ‘Shots Fired’ Incident On Elizabeth Street
Utica Police are investigating another 'Shots Fired' incident in the city.
UPD officials say officers were called to the 900 block of Elizabeth around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Police say when officers arrived on scene they discovered a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso area.
The man was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he received treatment. Police say, the man's injuries are non-life threatening. That person has not been identified by police.
The Utica Major Crimes Division has taken up the case and are looking for the public's help in locating a suspect. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact police at 315-223-3510.
You also can submit a 100% anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Submitting a tip there at 1-866-730-8477 or by using the P3 app. You can submit your tip online at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. A reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.