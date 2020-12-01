Utica Police Investigating Brinckerhoff Ave Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 12:30 Monday afternoon on the 1500 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and leg

Police says the man was outside of the residence when a vehicle approached him and someone fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the UPD at (315) (315) 223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.