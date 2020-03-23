Utica Police Investigating Fatal House Fire On Dewitt Street

One person and a dog are dead following a house fire Sunday night on Dewitt Street in Utica.

Utica Police confirmed that the fire was called in at approximately 8:45 p.m. As fire crews were in route, 911 dispatchers informed first-responders of "possible entrapment," according to the Utica Fire Department. Before arrival, the Incident Commander called for a 'second alarm' for more apparatus and manpower.

Lt. Bryan Coromato confirmed, one person is dead. Utica fire officials also confirmed the death of the individual and one dog. At least 3 adults were displaced by the fire.

We will continue to provide details on the cause of the blaze when they become available and let you know if any arrests are made. The details around this fire are still being investigated.