Utica Police Investigating Homicide

The Utica Police Department is investigating the latest homicide in the City of Utica.

Officers were called to the corner of James Street and Seymour Avenue just before 1:00PM this afternoon for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police learned the victim was inside an establishment at the counter when another individual walked in and began shooting him. When Utica Police and Utica Fire arrived on the scene, they began life saving measures and the victim was immediately transferred to the hospital.

Utica Police say the victim later died at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. His name hasn’t been released, pending notification of family members. The investigation is continuing as police search for a suspect.

Schools in the Utica City School District were placed on a lockout following the shooting. Sgt. Michael Curley, Information Officer of Utica Police say the school's were placed into the lockout, "due to an abundance of caution, to being school operating hours."

A lockout is a procedure where the school district does not allow anyone from the outside into the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD's Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556.

