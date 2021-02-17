Utica Police Investigating Seymour Avenue Shooting

(Utica, NY) — Utica Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on the 1500 block of Seymour Avenue.

Police say units were called to that location just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a male who had reportedly been struck by gunfire.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man had been shot once in the leg. Officials say he was eventually transported to a local hospital for treatment and at this time his injuries are considered not to be life-threatening.

Utica Police remained on scene for several hours conducting their investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them. There are a number of ways you can assist the Utica Police Major Crimes Unit in this particular investigation and other shooting incidents.

Police officials are asking anyone with first-hand knowledge of the incident to contact them directly at 315-223-3556. You can also leave anonymous tips, for possible cash rewards, with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers on their website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 or using their Android app "P3Tips." Investigators are also asking people in the area of Seymour Avenue to review security camera footage or possible images taken from the Neighbors by Ring application.

A number of cases have been broken wide open and in some cases solved with the assistance of video footage take be private citizens. In this age of technology, private home cameras are becoming the most useful tool for law enforcement agencies. Any information given to Utica Police regarding this or any other investigation may be kept anonymous.