A 14-year-old girl is listed in critical but stable condition at University Hospital in Syracuse following a "shots fired" incident on the 1400 block of Seymour Ave. in Utica.

According to Lt. Bryan Coromato of the UPD, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered a 14-year-old girl with injuries from a gunshot wound. The teen was treated at the scene by the Utica Fire Department and transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica.