Utica Police Locate And Arrest Suspect In Oneida Square Stabbing

Utica Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened last week.

A man was found in the Oneida Square area on May 17, suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim underwent successful surgery at a local hospital. During the investigation, a suspect was developed and attempts were made to locate him.

On Saturday, police were able to secure a warrant for the arrest of 48-year old Luther Seay.

Seay is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Last Week Another Utica Man Was Accused Of Slashing Roommate During An Argument

Officers were called to Jewett Place on Saturday morning regarding a stabbing.

Police say the victim and his roommate got into an argument and 20-year old Brendan Klotz allegedly grabbed a knife and slashed his roommate on both arms, causing significant lacerations.

Klotz was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.