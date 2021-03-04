Utica Police Looking For Public’s Help In Unsolved Homicides
The Utica Police Department is starting a campaign to highlight open-unsolved homicides in the City.
They’re hoping to engage the public and develop information to assist their investigations.
The first case is the November 2019 murder of 33-year old Todd Rodgers of Utica.
Rodgers was shot on the 1600 block of Miller Street.
He was found in a vehicle on James Street and died at the hospital.
Police say they’re looking for information in an effort to bring the cases to a successful resolution.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the UPD's Major Crimes Unit.
Other unsolved homicides to be highlighted include:
- Eugene Aviles
- Molik Liggins
- Mark Peak
- Theodore Talerico
Updates will be published on Utica Police social media sites.
