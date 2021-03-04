Utica Police Looking For Public’s Help In Unsolved Homicides

Utica Police

The Utica Police Department is starting a campaign to highlight open-unsolved homicides in the City.

They’re hoping to engage the public and develop information to assist their investigations.

The first case is the November 2019 murder of 33-year old Todd Rodgers of Utica.

Rodgers was shot on the 1600 block of Miller Street.

He was found in a vehicle on James Street and died at the hospital.

Police say they’re looking for information in an effort to bring the cases to a successful resolution.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the UPD's Major Crimes Unit.

Other unsolved homicides to be highlighted include:

Eugene Aviles

Molik Liggins

Mark Peak

Theodore Talerico

Updates will be published on Utica Police social media sites.