Utica Police Make Another Gun Violence Related Arrest

The Utica Police Department is continuing to make progress in their fight against gun involved violence in the city.

156001749 BlakeDavidTaylor/ThinkStock loading...

In the last week two more individuals were arrested and charged with crimes related to a 'shots fired' incident back in late February.

New Incident in Utica

According to police officials, units were dispatched to 1427 Oneida Street in the city for reports of a shots fired incident on February 28th. The first suspect in this incident was located and arrested on March 7th on weapons related charges. But, that wasn't the end of their investigation.

Utica Police say members of their GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) Unit continues to seek a second suspect in conjunction with the NY/NJ U.S. Marshall's Task Force.

It was on March 14th, according to police, that they learned a second suspect related to the February 28th incident had indeed fired a weapon and law enforcement had arranged a detail to locate that individual.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook loading...

On March 14th at approximately 2:45 p.m. officers located their suspect on the 700 block of Jay Street and began pursuing him. The individual then fled on foot and a foot chase was underway.

Eventually, police say the man tripped and fell and was eventually taken into custody. Upon placing the individual into custody, they conducted a search of the man and discovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun on his person.

Suspect Arrested

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook loading...

The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Michael Williams of Utica. He is facing the following charges.

Stemming from the February 28th Incident

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment in the second degree

Stemming from the March 14th Incident

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree—defaced weapon

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree—extended magazine

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Resisting Arrest

Hats off to the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives continually on the line to attempt to make our community streets safer.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Experts Warn New Yorkers to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Your wallet is so overstuffed with things if stolen could cause some harm. Experts, including the Federal Government, say these are 7 things New Yorkers shouldn't be carrying. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler