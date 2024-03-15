Utica Police Make Another Gun Violence Related Arrest
The Utica Police Department is continuing to make progress in their fight against gun involved violence in the city.
In the last week two more individuals were arrested and charged with crimes related to a 'shots fired' incident back in late February.
New Incident in Utica
According to police officials, units were dispatched to 1427 Oneida Street in the city for reports of a shots fired incident on February 28th. The first suspect in this incident was located and arrested on March 7th on weapons related charges. But, that wasn't the end of their investigation.
Utica Police say members of their GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) Unit continues to seek a second suspect in conjunction with the NY/NJ U.S. Marshall's Task Force.
It was on March 14th, according to police, that they learned a second suspect related to the February 28th incident had indeed fired a weapon and law enforcement had arranged a detail to locate that individual.
On March 14th at approximately 2:45 p.m. officers located their suspect on the 700 block of Jay Street and began pursuing him. The individual then fled on foot and a foot chase was underway.
Eventually, police say the man tripped and fell and was eventually taken into custody. Upon placing the individual into custody, they conducted a search of the man and discovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun on his person.
Suspect Arrested
The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Michael Williams of Utica. He is facing the following charges.
Stemming from the February 28th Incident
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Reckless Endangerment in the second degree
Stemming from the March 14th Incident
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree—defaced weapon
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree—extended magazine
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Obstructing Governmental Administration
Resisting Arrest
Hats off to the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives continually on the line to attempt to make our community streets safer.
