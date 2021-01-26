Utica Police Make Arrest In Gold Street ‘Shots Fired’ Incident

The Utica Police Deparment has made an arrest stemming from a 'shots fired' incident reported Monday in the city.

Officials say units were dispatched to the 100 block of Gold Street at approximately noon after calls came in reporting the gunfire. According to police, when officers arrived several spent 9mm shell casings were discovered. Officers say they were able to quickly develop information on the person responsible. Officials say they also discovered that individual inside a residence where the shell casings were found.

Once the suspect information was learned, officers attempted to make contact with several parties inside the residence, according to police. Officials say the individuals were detained and brought to the Utica Police Department for further questioning. Police eventually learned the person who fired the shots re-entered the residence with a weapon and that prompted a search warrant, according to officials. The execution of the search warrant led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected narcotics and two loaded 9mm handguns.

As a result of the discovery, police arrested 24-year-old Daquan Murdock of Utica. Murdock is facing the following charges.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd Degree)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (3rd Degree)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment (2nd Degree)

Police say as the investigation continues, additional charges are possible. If you have any information on this or any other case involving gun violence in the city you are asked to contact Utica Police. To remain anonymous, you can always contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477. A cash reward may be applicable for certain tips provided to MV Crime Stoppers.