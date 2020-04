Utica Police have made an arrest in a “shots fired” incident that happened April 6th at Bleecker and Nichols Streets.

19-year old Jonathan Rodriguez of Utica is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

Police say additional charges may be coming.

A 14-year old and a 19-year old were both struck in the pelvic area and required immediate lifesaving surgery at a local hospital.