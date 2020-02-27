Utica Police Release Name Of Suspect In Murder-Attempted Suicide

Utica Police are releasing new information on Monday’s murder-attempted suicide on Blandina Street.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year old Anthony Oliver-Kenney of Utica.

Police say Oliver-Kenney suffered a severe head injury and is in critical condition.

They say based on Oliver-Kenney’s medical status, he is unable to be formally arraigned on a second-degree murder charge.

Police say Oliver-Kenney and the victim, 26-year old Chante Miller of Utica, where in a romantic relationship and had children together.