Utica Police Searching for This Wanted Person of the Week
The Utica Police Department is looking for a 40-year-old Utica woman as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Angel D. Boykin, who police say as of September 3rd, has been wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The charge is as a result of an illegal weapons possession investigation stemming from a motor vehicle accident investigation in May, 2021, according to Lt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police.
Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
WANTED BY UTICA CITY POLICE
Name: Angel D. Boykin
Warrants: Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (bench warrant)
Hometown: Utica
Age: 40
Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Boykin, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
