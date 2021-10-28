The Utica Police Department is looking for a 40-year-old Utica woman as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Angel D. Boykin, who police say as of September 3rd, has been wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The charge is as a result of an illegal weapons possession investigation stemming from a motor vehicle accident investigation in May, 2021, according to Lt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police.

Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

WANTED BY UTICA CITY POLICE

Name: Angel D. Boykin

Warrants: Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (bench warrant)

Hometown: Utica

Age: 40

Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Boykin, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.