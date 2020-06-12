Utica Police Seen An increase In Fireworks Complaints

With the warmer weather here and the 4th of July coming up soon, Utica Police say they’ve being seeing an uptick in the number of fireworks complaints.

Police say fireworks are a major quality of life nuisance to the general public and can be dangerous to animals as well.

They say fireworks are still illegal in New York state with the exception of “Sparking Devices.”

Those are defined as ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks.

They say illegal fireworks generally launch or project pyrotechnics into the air and have a fuse.

That includes firecrackers, bottle rockets, spinners and roman candles.

Police say if someone is found to be in possession of those types of fireworks, the items may be confiscated and the offender issued an appearance ticket.

Additionally, Utica City Code noise ordinance violations may be applicable as well.

The UPD says please be safe and have fun, but be respectful of the law and the city residents.