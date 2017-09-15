The Utica Police Department has issued a warning to residents in East Utica.

Since September 7th, the UPD has received a number of calls to report burglaries and attempted burglaries of sheds and detached garages. The majority of calls were from homes in the East Side of the City of Utica.

Officials are reminding people to lock and secure all exterior buildings and report any suspicious activity that is observed. If you see anything or have any information on this ongoing investigation you are encouraged to contact Utica Police at 315-735-3301.