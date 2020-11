The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the victim of the November 18th fatal house fire on Deeley Road in the Town of Vienna.

He’s identified as 76-year old Glen Coonrod.

The Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Coonrod lived at the residence and was the only one home when the fire started.

They’re also reporting that the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

