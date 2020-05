Sunday Night Football features an NFC North showdown as the Minnesota Viking and Chicago Bear battle for first place in the division at Soldier Field.

Kirk Cousins and Vikings come in a 5-3-1, just a game back of the 6-3 Bears. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has thrown 6 TDs against 1 INT in Chicago's current three game winning streak. Minnesota comes in as winners in four of their last five.

Coverage from Westwood One Sports begins at 7:30 on WIBX 950.