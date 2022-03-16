The Buffalo Bills have signed a free agent defensive stud who already possess two Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Von Miller, now 32, will be playing linebacker for the Bills in 2022, bringing a pedigree of outstanding play and leadership that fans hope will push Sean McDermott's squad over the hump. Miller lifted the Lombardi Trophy in February with the Rams, having been traded to Los Angeles mid-season after spending nearly a decade in Denver.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Miller was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his debut season with Broncos (2011), the first of many accolades he continues to pile up. He's a three-time All-Pro First team, a four-time All-Pro Second-team, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, and was selected for the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. There's a Hall of Fame jacket waiting for him in Canton, OH with his name on it.

The Bills, meanwhile, seem to need that extra something to get them back to the promised land. Despite the incredible offensive leadership and ability of Josh Allen, Buffalo hasn't been able to snap their Super Bowl drought. It's now been 28 seasons.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw the ball as Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams defends in the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

But, head coach Sean McDermott has gotten them close.

The Bills came up a game short, losing the AFC Championship game in Kansas City two season ago, 38-24, and came up on the short-end in one of the greatest NFL Playoff games in history - on the road to the Chiefs again this past season - dropping that incredible back-and-forth battle to Patrick Mahomes and company, 42-36, in overtime.

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos strips the ball from Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) loading...

If Miller still has the ability to be the on-field defensive leader he's been for the first decade of his career, he could very well be the difference-maker that pushes Buffalo back to the Super Bowl.

