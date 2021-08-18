This week's WIBX Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Oneida City Police Department.

According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police, their most wanted person this week is 33-year-old Brian A. Golley. Police say Golley is wanted for Grand Larceny in the 4th degree on charges that he stole from his employer. Burgess says Golley is a white male, 6 feet 1 inch, and about 210 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Golley, they can call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Last week's Crime Stoppers Wanted Person was 36-year-old Gregory C. Brown, who was wanted on an active RCC Arrest Warrant for Robbery 1st (B-Felony) and Grand Larceny 4th (E-Felony). Police say a search is currently underway after Brown allegedly stole a vehicle in Utica and later crashed in Vernon and is still at large.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Brian A. Golley contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

