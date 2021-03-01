War On Drugs Continues For Local Law Enforcement Agencies

The COVID-19 Pandemic has not slowed down Law Enforcement's ongoing war on drugs. It seems like more and more, each and every day we get more reports on huge drug busts. The good news is that law enforcement officials are doing their best to win that war.

The latest drug bust happened in the Chenango County Town of Otselic. Officials say deputies with the Chenango County Sheriff's Office assigned to the Narcotics Division pulled a vehicle over on Coakley Road. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Chad Youngs was allegedly driving a rental vehicle without a license.

Deputies say they then conducted a search of the vehicle and ultimately discovered 69 bags of heroin, methamphetamine, packaging materials and other materials associated with possible drug dealing. As a result of the search, deputies arrested Youngs and charged him with two separate counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies say the passenger in the vehicle was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. The deputies say 30-year-old Zachary Bumpus was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Officials with the Chenango County Sheriff's Office both men were released and issued appearance tickets following their arrests due to Bail Reform laws. They will both answer the charges in the Town of Otselic court at a later date.

If you suspect drug activity in your community do not hesitate to reach out to your local law enforcement agency. If you see something, say something.