America is home to some of the richest people in the world, but where do most of of them live?

According to a recent report by Fortune Magazine, Elon Musk is on pace to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027.

It's possible that his modest hometown of Boca Chica, Texas, could be designated a "wealthy" city based off his tax bracket alone in the next few years.

New York is also home to some incredibly wealthy individuals, starting off with Michael Bloomberg's lofty $106.2 billion fortune. Style says the state's second-wealthiest individual is Julia Koch, who has a net worth of $65.7 billion.

While it is true a majority of the state's millionaires and billionaires tend to live around New York City, a report of the 7 "wealthiest cities" in the country didn't include the Big Apple.

Instead, a tiny New York village made the StudyFinds roundup and even snagged a spot in the top 3.

That village was Scarsdale; only bested by Atherton, CA, and McLean, VA, which respectively placed at #1 and #2.

The average household income in Scarsdale is well over $300,000, per the report. However, a recent Bloomberg report found that the average household income is around $417,000 - making it one of the most affluent places in the country.

About 18,000 people call Scarsdale their home and the municipality consistently ranks as one of the most desirable places to live in New York, regardless of wealth.

Its school system also ranks among the state's best. Meanwhile the village gets high marks for serenity thanks to its abundant woods, nature preserves, and parks.

The outlet added the picturesque village is on the outskirts of NYC, roughly 35 minutes away, making it "ideal for young professionals with families."

Basically, this place allows the wealthy to have their cake and eat it, too.

That all being said, here's the top 7 wealthiest cities and towns in America:

1. Atherton, California

2. McLean, Virginia

3. Scarsdale, New York

4. Los Altos Hills, California

5. Darien, Connecticut

6. Winnetka, Illinois

7. Lexington and Newton Massachusetts

For those curious to find out the list of New York's wealthiest families, keep reading.

