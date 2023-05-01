Weather Experts Predictions for Remainder of Spring, Summer?

After a handful of August-like hot weather days in April, May is starting off cool, wet and unsettled. With temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, Monday featured rain, wind, hail, some sun, and plenty of clouds, depending on what part Central New York you live in.

So, what's being predicted by the weather experts for the rest of spring and summer?

WIBX Meteorologist Craig Flint from WUTR was hesitant to give a long-range 4-month forecast. "I really hate giving these predictions," Flint said. He complained that it's so difficult to predict accurately when looking at upcoming seasons. Flint said if he had to make a prediction, he would call for a hotter and dryer than normal summer, but he added - "Don't put any money on it." Flint did say that he's very confident that we will all be much happier with the weather as we get closer to the middle and end of May.

What are the other experts predicting?

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a scorcher for the Northeast for the summer of '23.

"The average temperature for last summer was 73.9 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above average. The summer of 2023 will be continuing these sizzling temperatures. Thunderstorms will announce the official start of summer in the Northeast with heavy rains possible from June 20 through 23,” according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a warmer May, July and August with higher than normal precipitation in June and July. Unfortunately, the publication also called for warmer than usual weather during the first week of May.

The National Weather Service is predicting warmer than usual temperatures for June, July and August. The agency is also predicting normal or below normal precipitation levels for this summer.

A Contrasting Prediction

Meteorologists at the Weather Channel see things differently. The TV forecasters are calling for warm, but average temperatures for Central New York this summer, along with average precipitation totals. The Weather Channel also has good news for the Southeast and Floridians, calling for slightly cooler than normal temperatures there this summer.

