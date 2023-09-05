There's a reason Utica taxpayers haven't gotten their property tax bills yet.

The bills are running about a week behind, says Comptroller Bill Morehouse. An issue with the state's Star Program and a coding error led to the delay, but it means taxpayers will be given additional time to make their payments without penalty, he said.

Typically the comptroller's office would receive the warrants during the second or third week of August, with bills making their way into local mailboxes the first week of September, Morehouse said. Bills are just getting mailed though, and residents are getting additional time to make installment payments.

No penalties will be assed on payments received before October 30th, Morehouse said, giving residents approximately 5-6 weeks from the time they receive their bill to send in the first payment.

The state asks local officers to post a due date at least 30 days prior to the penalty charges, he said.

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.

Which Dog Represents Your Central NY Hometown? Every city and town in Central New York has a dog breed that perfectly matches its personality. What is your hometown's true dog identity? Central NY is unique -- in that every city seemingly has its own unique personality and vibe. I recently moved to the area from Connecticut and have made a point to visit as many places as possible. What strikes me most is that every city and town feels very different from one another. They're not defined by their local attractions, but their overall character. And that got me thinking: Could I find a dog breed that could perfectly represent each and every city? The answer is an obvious yes. So buckle up and stretch out your scrolling finger to enjoy the dog slideshow.