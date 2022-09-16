Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.

Lighting Up the Wild

Professionals are being brought in to light up the park. Frosted Light Productions, the same company that set up the Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights last Christmas season, will be working on something kind of spooky for the Halloween season this year.

Spooky Flashlight Safari

The annual Flashlight Safaris will now include spooky scenes, big spotlights around the park, and some fun animatronics as well. "It's not as big as our Christmas show because the animals are all still out but we're definitely stepping it up a few notches from past years."

Don't worry. You can still bring the kids. Ashley said it'll still be fun for the whole family. "It'll be spooky but not scary."

Candy & Costumes

Flashlight Safaris and Halloween nights are planned at the park every Friday and Saturday in October from 6 PM to 10 PM. You can see lions, wolves, tigers, and all the animals when they are most active. Kids can dress up, get a bag of candy, enjoy bounce houses under the lights, and get warm by the fire.

Winter Wonderland of Lights

The Winter Wonderland of Lights kicks off on November 16 and will run every Wednesday through Sunday at the park with lots and lots of lights to celebrate the Christmas season.

We have almost tripled the number of lights and decorations. We are always looking to improve and dreaming big at The Wild.

Get more information on The Wild Animal Park's Facebook page or at TheWildPark.com.

