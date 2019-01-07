Winter Weather Advisory Warns Of Overnight Sleet & Freezing Rain

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Due to the threat of sleet, freezing rain and overall mixed precipitation the roads are expected to be very slippery and dangerous.

The majority of the ice and freezing rain will happen between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. The New York State Department of Transportation is prepared with salt and clearing measures.

The advisory is for Oneida County and parts of Madison County starting at 10 p.m. For Herkimer County the advisory begins at 1 a.m.