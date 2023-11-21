Be Careful! Wintry Mix Has Already Caused Dozens of Accidents

Winter weather has officially begun as the holiday rush gets underway in the Greater Utica area, and that means road conditions need to always be monitored. Utica Police are warning people to be especially careful as they are responding to dozens of accidents throughout the city.

They made the declaration on their Facebook page.

The Utica Police Department is currently handling dozens of accidents across the City, especially on Route 12. The roads are becoming extremely icy and dangerous. Please use caution when traveling, and allow yourself extra time in traveling to your destination this evening.

One resident reported being rear-ended in the area of downtown and because there were so many active accidents across the city happening at almost the same time, police are struggling to follow-up on the emergency calls.

Police in Utica say they're working to respond to the several accidents and fender-benders during the afternoon and evening commute, but because of the sudden spike in MVAs, it's stretching city street patrol thin and thus, delaying response times.

The National Weather service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory:

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible into this evening, before changing to rain tonight. Light ice accumulations will be possible, mainly across the highest elevations. Winds gusts between 30 and 40 mph are also possible at times through this evening.

Conditions are expected to continue to be hazardous throughout the region into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to WUTR Meteorologist Craig Flint. But conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday as temperatures begin to rise into the low 40s by around 6 AM. Wednesday's highs are expected to reach the mid-40s with clouds and possible showers throughout the day. Thanksgiving Thursday is expected to be cloudy and reach a high of 45 degrees.

Central New Yorkers are no stranger to hazardous driving conditions, but during this time of year local when people might have gotten somewhat rusty when it comes to driving in snow and ice, police agencies are reminding drivers to take the extra time needed to get to their destination safely.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler