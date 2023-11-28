Lake-Effect Snow Leads To First School Delays Of The Season

The lake-effect snow has prompted several districts to delay the start of school.

Lake-effect snow in parts of the state led to Central New York's first weather-related school delays of the school year. So far, two districts have called for delayed starts, but we will continue to provide more schools and more details as they become available.

Morning Commute In New York Hampered After Major Snowstorm Photo Credit - Spencer Platt / Getty Images loading...

2-Hour Delays

The Adirondack Central School has called for a 2-hour delay and has cancelled AM Boces.

The Webb Union Free School District in Old Forge has also called for a 2-hour delay.

With snow expected to creep further into the region, more delays or cancellations could happen. Keep checking this page for updates.

The Current Forecast

Northern Oneida and Herkimer County, as well as Oswego, Onondaga, Lewis and Jefferson County are under a Lake-Effect Snow Warning. Areas within Northern Onondaga County will reportedly receive higher snowfall totals.

Southern Oneida and Herkimer County, as well as Madison County continue to be under a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service anticipates we could receive up to 6 inches of lake-effect snow. Winds could also gust as high as 35 miles per hour.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Blowing snow is also possible.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling. Those planning on hitting the road during those times are urged to have emergency equipment on them like flashlights, food and water in the event of an emergency.

Staying Safe in the Snow

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads during these intense systems. If you must drive, you are encouraged to greatly reduce your speeds and drive with extra caution. Drivers should also maximize their follow distance to ensure they don't strike the vehicle in front of them in the event of a sudden braking.

Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast Photo Credit - Andrew Theodorakis / Getty Images loading...

When it comes to shoveling, doctors are urging people to drink plenty of water, dress appropriately for the weather, shovel while the snow is still fresh, be mindful of their back and to take it slow.

People have died from shoveling-related cardiac arrest, so be sure to be conscious of your ticker before you start scraping off your walkways.

Here are some other tips to get you ready for Mother Nature's snowy wrath

Here Are A Few Things To Do To Get Ready For A Winter Snowstorm Before the winter weather in New York starts getting bad, here are a few steps that you can take right now to make sure you're ready to ride out the weather. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Best of luck this week, everyone!

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan