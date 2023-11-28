Lake-Effect Snow Leads To First School Delays Of The Season
The lake-effect snow has prompted several districts to delay the start of school.
Lake-effect snow in parts of the state led to Central New York's first weather-related school delays of the school year. So far, two districts have called for delayed starts, but we will continue to provide more schools and more details as they become available.
2-Hour Delays
The Adirondack Central School has called for a 2-hour delay and has cancelled AM Boces.
The Webb Union Free School District in Old Forge has also called for a 2-hour delay.
With snow expected to creep further into the region, more delays or cancellations could happen. Keep checking this page for updates.
The Current Forecast
Northern Oneida and Herkimer County, as well as Oswego, Onondaga, Lewis and Jefferson County are under a Lake-Effect Snow Warning. Areas within Northern Onondaga County will reportedly receive higher snowfall totals.
Southern Oneida and Herkimer County, as well as Madison County continue to be under a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service anticipates we could receive up to 6 inches of lake-effect snow. Winds could also gust as high as 35 miles per hour.
The heaviest snowfall is expected in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Blowing snow is also possible.
Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling. Those planning on hitting the road during those times are urged to have emergency equipment on them like flashlights, food and water in the event of an emergency.
Staying Safe in the Snow
Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads during these intense systems. If you must drive, you are encouraged to greatly reduce your speeds and drive with extra caution. Drivers should also maximize their follow distance to ensure they don't strike the vehicle in front of them in the event of a sudden braking.
When it comes to shoveling, doctors are urging people to drink plenty of water, dress appropriately for the weather, shovel while the snow is still fresh, be mindful of their back and to take it slow.
People have died from shoveling-related cardiac arrest, so be sure to be conscious of your ticker before you start scraping off your walkways.
Here are some other tips to get you ready for Mother Nature's snowy wrath
Here Are A Few Things To Do To Get Ready For A Winter Snowstorm
Gallery Credit: Ed Nice
Best of luck this week, everyone!
The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
New York's Most Miserable Cities
Gallery Credit: Megan