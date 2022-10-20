Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York.

For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.

It’s just for fun and we usually post that everyone meets at a spot at a certain time about two or three days prior since it’s weather dependent.

Credit - Lake Placid Girl/Diana Friedlander Credit - Lake Placid Girl/Diana Friedlander loading...

Paddleboards & Canoes

The witches and warlocks ride into Mirror Lake on everything from paddleboards to canoes. Some even come on what looks like a bike for water.

We're lovin' this coven of witches on the water.

Credit - Lake Placid Girl/Diana Friedlander Credit - Lake Placid Girl/Diana Friedlander loading...

Shoreline Candy

Families around town line the shores of Mirror Lake to watch the witches take over the water each year. They even bring along a trick-or-treat bag to catch all the candy tossed out by the coven. "It is so much fun and just brings so much happiness to people during such difficult times," said Reynolds.

In the words of Roald Dahl - “Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

I think we found the magic. It's on Mirror Lake.