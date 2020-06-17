Zogby Poll Shows Voters Worried About Biden

A new Zogby poll is showing that most voters, 55% of them, are worried about Joe Biden's mental health. Many believe he's suffering from the early stages of dementia.

55% of likely voters surveyed thought it was more likely (much more and somewhat more likely combined) that Vice President Biden is in the early stages of dementia, while 45% thought it was less likely (much less and somewhat less likely combined). Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump's job as president, were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia. Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia.

Only 32 percent of Democrats believe Biden is suffering from dementia issues.

At the same time, some important subgroups did not believe the vice president was exhibiting a declining mental capacity. While a majority of men (60% more likely/40% less likely) thought it this was likely, women (50% more likely/50% less likely) were less likely to think that the vice president was in the early stages of dementia.