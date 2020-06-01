1,000 Peacefully March, Protest #JusticeforGeorge in Utica

An estimated 1,000 city residents including three Utica Police officers took to the streets of Utica on Sunday in a peaceful march and protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last month.

Yadanan Oo organized the protest with assistance from city councilman Delvin Moody organized Sunday's events, according to a release from Indivisible Mohawk Valley. “I wanted us to come together as a community and walk beside our Black brothers and sisters. I wanted them to know that they are not alone,'' Oo said, via the release. "People came out because they wanted to be heard and see real changes being made. I love this city and everyone in it."

#JusticeForGeorge march in Utica, NY 5/31/2020 (photo submitted by Indivisible Mohawk Valley)

The protest started at Kemble Park and continued to Oneida Square, and had the support of the Utica Police Department. Three uniformed UPD members, including Deputy Chief Ed Noonan, Lt. Sean Dougherty and Officer Jimmy Dongsavahn marched, and the department released this statement on its Facebook page:

The Utica Police Department supports the peaceful protestors today here locally and across the nation for the injustices that they stand for. We ask that the protests today in Utica honor the memory of George Floyd in a peaceful and respectful manner. It is our hope that the City of Utica can be an example to the state and nation of how the police and protesters can work together to organize a peaceful march for change for a greater good for all. We stand with you.

Both Oo and Moody urged participants to respect one another and property, the IMV release stated.

''Black Lives Matter'', ''I Can't Breathe'' and ''Silence is Violence'' were among the signs carried by protesters.

WIBX 950 First News with Keeler in the Morning will be joined by Utica Police Chief Mark Williams at 8:10a.m. Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------