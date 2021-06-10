13 Year Old Utica Boy Charged With Assaulting Infant

A 13-year old Utica boy has been charged with assaulting a one-year old child.

Officials with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say they teen allegedly assaulted the child at a home in Utica.

Utica Police were called to the home on June 1.

The child was treated at a local hospital for cuts and bruising to her face and head.

The 13-year old is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was referred to Juvenile to Oneida County Juvenile Probation.

An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and services are being offered to the victim and the victim's family by Oneida County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center.

A Child Sexual Abuse Task Force was established in Oneida County in January of 1990..

In 1998, the Task Force was renamed the Child Advocacy Center.

The four major law enforcement agencies in the County, the New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff's Department, Utica Police Department and the Rome Police Department, make up the CAC.

The CAC handles investigations of child sexual abuse in which the victim is under 17 years of age and handles about1,000 cases a year.

The CAC goals are:

Reduce the trauma to child victims during the investigative and court processes.

Gather better evidence to pursue criminal indictments and prosecutions.

Maintain records of reports, arrests, and convictions.

Provide on-going training to the CAC staff and other service providers.

Public service presentations to the community.

Increase the number of victims, secondary victims and perpetrators receiving treatment.

You can contact the Child Advocacy Center at (315) 732-3990.