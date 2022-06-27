20-Year-Old Syracuse Resident Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges

An Onondaga county resident is in jail facing charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.

The New York State Police says that 20-year-old Devine E. Mobley, Jr. of Syracuse was arrested after Mobley Jr.'s vehicle was stopped in North Syracuse on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Drugs Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) Drugs Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the NYSP, during the stop Mobley was allegedly found to be in "possession of a loaded 9mm pistol with defaced serial number, 28.9 grams of (crack cocaine), several envelopes of (heroin), and Oxycodone pills.

Police say Mobley Jr. was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (loaded firearm) (Class C felony)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Drugs Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) Drugs Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) loading...

Mobley was arraigned in the Town of DeWitt Court and was held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Get our free mobile app

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

FrogFest 33 Headliner Dylan Scott "Hooked" The FrogFest Crowd Performing his two top #1 singles, "My Girl” and “Nobody”, as well as “Hooked", see photos from Dylan Scott's performance at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18th.

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident.