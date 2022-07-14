See Inside Stunning $31 Million ADK Estate That Could Break Sale Records

The most expensive home in Lake Placid has just hit the market. The private majestic estate is your own paradise that is rarely offered anywhere in the world and comes complete with a treehouse, tunnels, shooting range, snow sledding hill, and an awesome she shed.

The compound has security and a gated entrance to the 46-acre property that features 5 primary buildings with 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There's even an underground tunnel from the main residence to one of the guest homes, a tree house, 2 additional 2 bedroom guest homes, and an air stream "she shed".

If that's not enough, there is also a tennis court, basketball court, underground shooting range, and a snow sledding toboggan hill. All the artisan furnishings are even included in the sale which could become the most expensive property sold in the Lake Placid area.

Ronald Riggi, co-founder, and CEO of Turbine Services Ltd., a global supplier of replacement parts for gas turbines, and his wife Michel,e the former president of the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, bought the property on Bear Cub Lane as a vacation getaway in the 1980s for $1 million.

The famous home has even been featured in the Wall Street Journal Mansions Section.

The asking price now for the private estate that is only minutes from Lake Placid Olympic Village, is $31.15 million, a lot higher than the current record of a ranch that sold in 2005 for $13 million, the most expensive property to date.

