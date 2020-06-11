Munson-Williams Sidewalk Art Show Returns Online

The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute had to cancel this year’s annual Arts Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Sidewalk Arts Show will be going virtual.

One work may be submitted by each artist living within a 40-mile radius of MWPAI by July 13th. Not every work will be placed on view.

All works must be in high resolution jpg format.

All works must be originals, produced with in the past five years and not previously exhibited at Munson-Williams, including the School of Art Annual Exhibition.

In addition to the regularly accepted media (paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, computer-generated art, and small sculptures), video, animation, decorative arts and large-scale painting and sculpture are now included.

The online exhibit will begin on August 4th at mwpai.org.

“When we announced that the Festival was canceled, many people asked if we could somehow still have the Sidewalk Show,” said Munson-Williams Director of Performing Arts and Special Events Bob Mortis, “and we all think this is a great way to celebrate the creativity and talent in our community while maintaining health and safety standards.”

A link to the online entry form, with additional guidelines, can be found at mwpai.org.