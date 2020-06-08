6-Year-Old Child Killed After Falling From Second Story Balcony

Utica Police are reporting the tragic death of a 6-year-old child over the weekend.

Officials say first-responders were called an address on Genesee Street for a report of a child falling from an upstairs balcony.

Authorities say that every possible life-saving measure was used, but the child sadly passed away.

Officials say the events surrounding the fall are still being investigated, but at this point all the evidence is pointing to a tragic accident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Utica Police at 315-223-3510. Thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.