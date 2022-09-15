8 New York High School Football Players Suspended

Eight high school football players were suspended on Tuesday for their role in a fight that occurred near the end of a game on Friday night. The details and video of the altercation left some school administrators in "disbelief." The actions of one of the eight players will lead to more than a one game suspension.

Gregg Sarra of newsday.com reported that Superintendent of Mount Sinai schools, Gordon Brosdal announced on Tuesday that 8 High School football players from Mount Sinai High School on Long Island have been suspended for their participation in the fight Friday night vs. Bayport-Blue Point at Mount Sinai. "I saw the tape and was in disbelief," Brosdal told Newsday. "I could not believe that behavior.

Sarra reported that the fight started with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. Bayport-Blue Point was pounding Mount Sinai 48-6. A Bayport-Blue Point player tackled Mount Sinai's quarterback near the MSHS sideline. The defensive player was penalized and then mayhem broke out.

“One of our (Mount Sinai) players kept punching another player and refused to recognize the referee. What would happen if that kind of situation happened in my classroom? A one-game suspension is nothing for what happened. If it happened in the classroom, it could be months. What message are we sending our student-athletes for the rest of the year if we blow this off? That can’t happen," Brosdal told Gregg Sarra. The superintendent couldn't have been said better. Sports are part of the education process not a separate activity.

There are so many parts to these stories that I think are important and one came from Mount Sinai coach Vin Ammirato, who has coached the team for the past 27 years and was not initially suspended. “After much thought I self-imposed a one-game suspension to send a strong message to my players, parents and community that I do not condone what happened and I am ultimately responsible for what happens on the field,” Ammirato said in a statement in newsday.com. Taking responsibility for one's actions is a lesson that certainly isn't taught enough these days.

