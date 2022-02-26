81-Year-Old Edwards Woman Killed in Crash in Gouverneur

Authorities are still investigating a fatal two-car crash that took place earlier this week.

State Police were called to State Highway 11 in the Saint Lawrence County Town of Gouverneur on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at approximately 1:30pm for a report of a two-car crash.

According to written release from New York State Police troopers say that the preliminary investigation found that 27-year-old Marie Solange of Watertown was driving south on State Highway 11 when 81-year-old Catherine E. Mathews of Edwards drove into Solange's lane while Mathews was attempting to make a left hand turn into the Saint Lawrence County Transfer Station.

St. Lawrence County Transfer Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (February 2022) St. Lawrence County Transfer Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (February 2022) loading...

That portion of State Highway 11 and Route 812 is a two-lane road with one lane going in each direction.

Police say Solange, who was travelling with one passenger, "attempted to avoid hitting Mathews by traveling onto the shoulder but failed."

Police say Solange and her passenger received minor injuries but were treated and released at the scene.

Mathews was brought to Gouverneur Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and died.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police have not said what may have caused Mathews to veer into the other lane except for the attempt to turn.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is base largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.

TAKE A TOUR: This Former Day Spa is For Sale in Westmoreland The former Time for Me Day Spa building is for sale at 7201 State Route 5 in Westmoreland. Take a look inside. Would you consider it for your next home, or maybe a new business venture?