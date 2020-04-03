Albany Man Charged With Criminal Sexual Act

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says 37-year old Johnny Crosby had sexual contact with a 12-year old girl in March of last year in the Town of Boonville where he was living at the time.

Crosby was taken into custody in Albany by members of the US Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with criminal sexual act.

Crosby was arraigned sent to the Oneida County Correctional jail where he was held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The victim has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.